Maloy joins Skip Barber Formula Race Series for full season

Skip Barber Racing School proudly announces that Nicholas Maloy will compete full-time in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series season. The 17-year-old Utah native is a recent Skip Barber graduate, completing his 3-Day and 2-Day Advanced Racing Schools at Circuit of The Americas in January of this year, and is aiming to have a strong debut season.

Maloy brings a solid racing resume including three podium finishes in the Yokohama Porsche Sprint Series behind the wheel of his Porsche GT4 last year in the last race of the 2022 season at Sonoma Raceway. Of those three podium finishes, one included being on the top step with his first ever race win. Nicolas plans to compete in the 2023 Porsche GT4 Junior Series, as well as the Skip Barber Formula Race Series. Coming from the sports car over to the open-wheel car, Maloy says he felt right at home almost immediately and loved the car. When Nicholas isn’t behind the wheel of a car, you can find him working out at the gym or practicing on his racing simulator.

“My goal for the year is to be able to win both the Skip Barber Formula Race Series Championship and the Porsche GT4 Junior Series Championship,” Maloy said. “In the long-run, I hope to be competing at one of the top levels of open-wheel racing in either Formula 1 or IndyCar.”

Join Nicholas in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series — experience the thrill of competing behind the wheel of an open-wheel car on some of America’s most legendary racing venues including VIRginia International Raceway, Lime Rock Park, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Road America, and Circuit of the Americas. Graduates of the Skip Barber Racing School 2-Day Advanced Formula Racing School and those with valid racing licenses are eligible to compete in the Skip Barber Race Series.

The arrive-and-drive race series combines the expert coaching of Skip Barber instructors with a true spec series, utilizing state-of-the-art Mygale Formula cars, offering a premier amateur racing environment at world-class North American tracks. Equalized race cars and a focus on driver development allow a driver’s true talent to determine the race outcome. The 2023 Skip Barber Race Series Champion will win a scholarship to compete in the 2024 USF Juniors or USF2000 season, with second place receiving a full-season scholarship to compete in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series and third receiving a half-season Skip Barber Formula Race Series scholarship. Join the elite class of Skip Barber alumni including Sergio Perez, Michael Andretti, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.

