Gafrarar to run full Skip Barber Formula Race Series season

Multiple karting champion Caleb Gafrarar will compete full-time in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series season. The 14-year-old North Carolina native made his karts-to-cars transition last December with his 3-Day Formula Racing School at Circuit of the Americas, and completed his 2-Day Advanced Formula School this month at VIRginia International Raceway.

Last year, Gafrarar secured four championships and 24 race wins across multiple series, including SKUSA Pro Tour Championship in X30 Junior, SKUSA Pro Tour Vice Champion in KA Junior, USPKS Champion in X30 Pro Junior, and California ROK State Champion in VLR Junior. In addition, Gafrarar was the USA representative for the FIA Academy Trophy 3 race series in Europe, racing in Belgium, Italy, and France.

“I believe that the Skip Barber Racing School will give me the practice, skills, racecraft, and tools to successfully compete in open-wheel race cars,” Gafrarar said. “The goal is to be a professional motorsports driver, with the desire of open wheel racing, I believe Skip Barber Racing School can help get me there.”

When asked what track he is looking forward to this year, Gafrarar points to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta because of its elevation change and high speed, high commitment corners. In addition to campaigning in the full Skip Barber Formula Race Series season, Gafrarar plans to run a limited karting schedule at select SKUSA and USPKS events.

