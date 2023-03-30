Fukuda returns to TC America with Skip Barber Race Team

Ken Fukuda returns to the Skip Barber Race Team in the 2023 TC America season, competing in TC class. Fukuda, Director of Race Series and Driving for Skip Barber, will be back behind the wheel of the No. 42 Marin Acura/Skip Barber Racing School HPD Civic Type-R. In addition to his director and racing role, Fukuda instructs across Skip Barber’s collection of driving and racing schools.

Fukuda brings various racing experience from Rotax 125cc karts, F2000, SCCA, VLN, and more. After his first full season in the TC America competition last year, Fukuda is looking to build off his progress and contend for the championship in 2023, having continued to improve throughout the season and capping it off with a podium finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m returning fresh and with momentum from our podium finish at Indianapolis last season,” Fukuda said. “I’m excited to be back in the No. 42 Marin Acura/Skip Barber Racing School HPD Civic Type-R at my home track and looking forward to taking care of some unfinished business.”

The Skip Barber Race Team is going into its third season after back-to-back TC class championships, manufacturer championships, and a pair of top-three points finishes in TCA. Last season, the team secured 13 victories across all drivers with over 25 podium finishes. Fukuda will take his first green flag of the season at Sonoma Raceway on March 30.

