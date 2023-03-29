Porsche IMSA GTP regulars set for third Le Mans 24 Hours Hypercar

Porsche Penske Motorsport has finalized the lineup for its third Porsche 963 at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. Full-season IMSA GTP Porsche drivers Nick Tandy, Mathieu Jaminet and Felipe Nasr are set to share the No. 75 — chosen to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Porsche sports cars.

With 10 starts in the world’s greatest endurance race under his belt, Nick Tandy brings a wealth of experience. In 2015, the Briton secured an overall victory at the wheel of the Porsche 919 Hybrid.

For Frenchman Jaminet, the race in June marks the second outing at Le Mans. He turned his first laps there at the wheel of the Porsche 911 RSR in 2019.

Brazil’s Nasr, who had already been selected as the driver in the No. 75 car when entries closed for the 24-hour race, has three starts.

Matt Campbell, who also drives in IMSA for Porsche Penske Motorsport, will also make the trip to France. The Australian will support the team as a reserve driver for Porsche’s three-pronged works effort in the Hypercar class.

This news means the driver crews are now confirmed for all four 963s set to race at Le Mans, as customer team Hertz Team JOTA — which enters the fourth Porsche — had previously revealed its Le Mans trio.