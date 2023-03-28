Arrow McLaren teams up with Path to the Pits

The Arrow McLaren NTT IndyCar Series team has aligned with the non-profit Path to the Pits organization in an effort to draw more young talent into the sport.

Having worked together for the first time last year through the McLaren Racing Engage initiative, Arrow McLaren and Path to the Pits will resume their relationship starting at the Long Beach Grand Prix in April where “25-30 participants will have an immersive experience, touring the paddock, networking with and learning from industry insiders and gaining resume and career guidance.”

After Long Beach, the program “will activate at multiple races, working with local colleges and tech education programs to host young adults focused on STEM careers. The program will introduce them to racing and the wide range of careers within motorsport. In addition to the at-track events, Path to the Pits participants will have exclusive invitations to virtual panels and discussions with industry insiders and professionals as well as ongoing career guidance through resume reviews, interview preparation tips and networking opportunities.”

Path to the Pits founder and president Vicky Martinez Muela has high hopes for the expanded relationship with McLaren.

“McLaren Engage has done so much to elevate the work of nonprofit organizations working toward inclusivity in motorsport,” she said. “The charitable organizations McLaren Engage sponsors in the UK are doing impactful work, and to be included among them, and the first in North America, is an unbelievable honor. In the United States, Arrow McLaren is leading the way in partnering with programs that support their sustainability goals, including Path to the Pits. With their dynamic support, the 2023 season will be filled with significance, purpose and value for our organization.”