Evans leads all-Jaguar Formula E podium in Sao Paulo

Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) led home a one-two-three for the Jaguar powertrain, with Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) and Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing) crossing the line together. The trio finished just half a second apart to close out an enthralling inaugural Julius Baer São Paulo E-Prix in front of more than 23,000 passionate motorsport fans.

It was a flat out push to the finish at the rapid 11-turn São Paulo Street Circuit, with Evans managing to navigate his way through constant position changes through the pack to take the checkered flag first from third on the grid. The New Zealander took the initiative and the race lead from his compatriot Cassidy as the race headed into laps added-on following multiple safety car incidents.

His move on lap 32 proved to be decisive, with neither Cassidy nor Evans’ teammate Bird able to undo the leader’s defensive driving — despite Bird having collected a couple of extra percentage points of usable energy during his climb from 10th on the grid at the start. Cassidy had led the race more than once but will be more than satisfied to score three consecutive podiums for the first time in his Formula E career.

Defending world champion Stoffel Vandoorne (DS PENSKE) started in Julius Baer Pole Position and led the way early on, fending off António Félix da Costa (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) during the first round of ATTACK MODE activations until the race reached its half-way stage.

The lead was almost impossible to track on lap 14 with three or four changes over that tour alone and Cassidy coming out on top.

Vandoorne would end up sixth after struggling for usable energy from his time at the front. Da Costa had slipped to fourth and briefly made inroads on the podium but wound up settling just outside the top three. Jean-Éric Vergne (DS PENSKE) headed his teammate home for an eventual fifth spot.

Standings leader Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) had it all to do from 18th on the grid and managed to slice his way through the pack to 7th position at the checkered flag with Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren Formula E Team) finishing eighth, just ahead of teammate René Rast in ninth and with Sébastien Buemi (Envision Racing) rounding out the top 10. Meanwhile, Jake Dennis(Avalanche Andretti Formula E) suffered another non-finish after contact from Dan Ticktum’s NIO 333 saw his 99X Electric shoved into Wehrlein’s Porsche.

Wehrlein maintains his Drivers’ World Championship lead on 86pts from Dennis with 62pts, while Cassidy moves into third just a point behind the Brit. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team heads Envision Racing 144pts to 103pts with Jaguar TCS Racing third on 83pts.