Targa Sixty Six joining 2023 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

By March 24, 2023 7:30 AM

Targa Sixty Six organizers recently announced it will be a part of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival October 13-15, 2023.

Targa Sixty Six participants look to have ample track time Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14, leaving the evenings and Sunday available to enjoy all the exciting activities that make the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival unique.

Each entry includes:
• Driving privileges for 2 family members.
• Entry for up to 3 cars.
• Credentials for all the Festival activities.
• Light breakfast and lunch at the track Friday & Saturday.
• VIP Dinner Friday evening at the Coker Museum.

See more details at VintageMotorsport.com.

