Inside the SCCA: Changing a pro’s mind on simulators

SCCA / SportsCar Magazine

By March 24, 2023 9:55 AM

By

This week on Inside the SCCA we talk about racing simulators — and the difference between a gaming sim and a driver training tool. Our guest is Matt McGivern from SCCA Partner — Spark Virtual Racing.

