Tire tender launched for F1, F2 and F3 from 2025 onwards

The FIA has launched its tire tender for the period from 2025-2027 to cover the Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships.

Current supplier Pirelli is understood to be keen to continue as the sole tire supplier, but the current contract it has to do so for the three series expires at the end of next season. There will be stability in terms of what is demanded of the chosen supplier, with F1 and the 10 teams agreeing on the same approach that is currently in place that demands “a wide working range, minimize overheating, and have low degradation whilst also creating the possibility for variation in strategy.”

Pirelli has been the tire supplier to F1 since 2011 and also currently does so for both F2 and F3, with the new tender stating the same company must deliver tires to all three championships. When it comes to the top single-seater category, the FIA wants to see a focus on environmental sustainability.

“The tire dimensions will also be similar, following the successful introduction of 18in. rims in 2022 that ensure an element of relevance to road tire technology for the supplier. The tender will also require potential suppliers to supply an analysis of the environmental impact of the tires used in Formula 1, and the successful bid will need to demonstrate best practice and innovation when considering the complete life cycle of the tires.”

On top of the three-year period, the FIA says the tender includes an option for the 2028 season.

The technical specifications for the F1 tires have been finalized, but the FIA says those for F2 and F3 “will follow in the next two weeks,” suggesting a relatively wide window for potential suppliers to deliver their submissions.