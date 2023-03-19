VIDEO: Sebring chaos - Cadillac wins!

March 19, 2023

Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin break down the wild finish to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring that opened the door for the Action Express Racing Cadillac to take the win.

