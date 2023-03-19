VIDEO: Sebring chaos - Cadillac wins!

Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin break down the wild finish to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring that opened the door for the Action Express Racing Cadillac to take the win.
IMSA 1hr ago
Burning midnight oil - Pfaff, PMR nail down Sebring GTD victories
A rash of yellows late in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring allowed many GTD and GTD PRO cars to go far farther on fuel than they would (…)
IMSA 1hr ago
Action Express Cadillac in the right place to claim Sebring victory
A big crash while the leaders were trying to navigate traffic in the final stage of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring took out the top (…)
IMSA 3hr ago
Short report: AXR Cadillac wins wild 12 Hours of Sebring
International Racing 3hr ago
Pastrana reigns in Glen Helen Nitro RX finale Race 2
Travis Pastrana became the first three-time winner of the 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross victory after dominating the second part of the (…)
Rallying 4hr ago
Ogier on verge of record seventh WRC Rally Mexico win
Sebastien Ogier is within touching distance of a record-breaking seventh WRC Rally Mexico victory after establishing a commanding lead (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
Hill escapes chaos to take yet another Xfinity win at Atlanta
In a race that started in chaos and ended in bedlam on the last lap, Austin Hill won his third NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season, (…)
IMSA 8hr ago
Action Express Cadillac leads 12 Hours of Sebring headed into evening
The eighth hour of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring ended under caution as a battle for the lead in GTD came to a head. Philip Ellis (…)
NASCAR 9hr ago
One year on, Keselowski understands NASCAR's penalty predicaments
As the first driver hit with an L2 penalty for modifications made to a single-source supplied part on the Next Gen car, Brad Keselowski (…)
NASCAR 9hr ago
Eckes fights back from penalty to win Truck Series at Atlanta
Christian Eckes finished where he started Saturday’s Fr8 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway—with a lot of (…)
