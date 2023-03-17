Nitro Rallycross names championship trophy in honor of Ken Block

Nitro Rallycross will award the champion of its headline Group E class the “Ken Block Championship Trophy” in tribute to the late rally driver.

Block, who was a competitor in Nitro RX’s early days as well as the two series that preceded it, Global Rallycross — where he was a six-time winner — and Americas Rallycross, lost his life in a snowmobile accident on January 2.

“It is amazing that Nitro has honored Ken with the Nitro RX championship trophy,” said Lucy Block, Ken’s wife, who is an accomplished rally driver in her own right and will be contesting this weekend’s Rally in the 100 Acre Wood in Missouri alongside daughter Lia.

“Ken not only loved competing in rallycross, but he was a huge supporter of the sport. He was friends with many of the drivers in the paddock and would have loved to have seen them battle in the finale this weekend.”

The trophy will be awarded for the first time this weekend, with the series’ 2022-23 season set to conclude with a tripleheader event at Glen Helen Raceway in California.

“Ken was an amazing friend, and it was a privilege to know his family,” added Travis Pastrana, reigning Nitro RX champion and a close friend of the Block family. “His impact on rallycross — on motorsports, overall — cannot be overstated. In addition to his incredible driving, he ran races and gave opportunities to so many people, including myself, to progress and achieve our dreams.

“He was instrumental in building rally and Nitro Rallycross in America. His Gymkhana series put an exclamation mark on the fun and excitement that was possible behind the wheel. This award recognizes his contribution to the sport and celebrates his legacy.”