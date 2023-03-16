VIDEO: Walk & Talk with IMSA President John Doonan

Videos

March 16, 2023

RACER’s Marshall Pruett walks and talks with IMSA President John Doonan as they discuss the opening round of the series at Daytona, the Meyer Shank Racing penalty and more at Round 2 of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Sebring.

