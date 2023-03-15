VIDEO: IMSA Sebring paddock tour 2023

Videos

March 15, 2023

Take a long tour through IMSA’s expansive WeatherTech SportsCar Championship paddock at Sebring with RACER’s Marshall Pruett.

