VIDEO: IMSA Sebring paddock tour 2023

Take a long tour through IMSA’s expansive WeatherTech SportsCar Championship paddock at Sebring with RACER’s Marshall Pruett.
Le Mans/WEC 4hr ago
Proton Porsche out of Sebring 1000 after crash in practice
The FIA WEC field for Friday’s 1000 Miles of Sebring has been reduced to 36 cars. The heavy shunt in Free Practice 2 for the No. 88 (…)
Le Mans/WEC 5hr ago
Toyota stretches advantage in second Sebring WEC practice
After AF Corse’s Ferrari 499Ps managed to get close to the Toyotas on pace in the opening practice session of the 1000 Miles of Sebring (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Dreyer & Reinbold confirms Hunter-Reay for Indy 500
Ryan Hunter-Reay has signed to drive for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing at the Indianapolis 500. The 2014 Indy 500 winner will pilot the No. (…)
IndyCar 8hr ago
IndyCar offers sneak peak of ‘100 Days To Indy’
The NTT IndyCar Series, VICE Media and The CW have released a first look at the new “100 Days To Indy” docuseries that debuts at 9 p.m. (…)
TV 9hr ago
Racing on TV, March 16-19
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Thursday, March 16 Friday, March 17 Saturday, March 18 Sunday, March 19 (…)
TV 10hr ago
TV ratings: Gainesville, Phoenix
March Madness is heating up, which means a lot more competition for sports fan’s eyeballs, but motorsports held its own. The (…)
NASCAR 10hr ago
Hendrick to appeal hood louver penalties
Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement Wednesday expressing disappointment over the penalties handed down to its four NASCAR Cup (…)
NASCAR 11hr ago
Hamlin fined over run-in with Chastain
Denny Hamlin has been fined $50,000 and docked points for intentionally fencing Ross Chastain on the last lap Sunday at Phoenix (…)
NASCAR 11hr ago
Hendrick team fined record amount for hood louver infractions
Hendrick Motorsports has been hit with the largest fine in NASCAR history as its four teams have been penalized for the confiscated hood (…)
Comments