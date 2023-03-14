Jacky Ickx to be honored by RRDC in Long Beach

Jacky Ickx, six-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, who also claimed eight Formula 1 wins, the 1979 SCCA Can-Am series championship and back-to-back World Endurance Championship for Drivers titles in 1982 and ’83, will be honored by the Road Racing Drivers Club in Long Beach, California, on Thursday, April 13. The “RRDC Evening with Jacky Ickx Presented by Firestone” is the RRDC’s 13th banquet honoring auto racing’s most influential leaders and icons. It will be held prior to the 48th annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Previous RRDC honorees were Dan Gurney, Parnelli Jones, Roger Penske, Jim Hall, Brian Redman, Mario Andretti, Bobby Unser, George Follmer, Emerson Fittipaldi, Johnny Rutherford. David Hobbs and Rick Mears. These “RRDC Evenings” are acknowledged as one of the highlights of the auto racing social calendar, drawing fans and luminaries from all forms of motorsports.

