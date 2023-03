There’s simply nothing like the engine in Porsche’s 963. In fact, it’s the only one of its kind in IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class.

Take a look at the time-honored roots and the modern take on the motor code named ‘9RD’ that Porsche Penske Motorsport intends to take to victory lane at the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

And if you missed any of the previous installments of our “GTP 101” series, CLICK HERE for the full playlist.