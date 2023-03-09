NHRA preview with Brian Lohnes

A new NHRA season kicks off this weekend in Gainesville, and Brian Lohnes will be back on the call for Fox Sports. Lohnes has been a broadcaster for longer than one might think, going from sneaking into racetracks to sleeping at them before work. One of the most recognizable voices of the sport, Lohnes shares his background, the honesty he and Tony Pedregon strive to bring into the broadcast booth for viewers and gives a detailed preview of the season ahead.
