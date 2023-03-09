Kaulig adds Davenport for Bristol Cup race on dirt

Kaulig Racing will field a third NASCAR Cup Series car in the Bristol dirt race next month for dirt ace Jonathan Davenport.

Davenport will drive the No. 13 Chevrolet in the Food City 500 on April 9 with sponsorship from Nutrien Ag Solutions — a supporter of Kaulig Racing for five seasons which also backs Davenport’s dirt late model.

“Jonathan Davenport is an all-time favorite of mine because of how well he has done in his dirt racing career,” Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice said. “I’m super excited to have his side of dirt racing intermix with NASCAR and see what he can do in one of our Kaulig Racing Chevrolets. He’s a great guy, a great racer, and we’re looking forward to making our relationship with Nutrien Ag Solutions deeper.”

Bristol will be Davenport’s first run in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, it will not be his first time on the Bristol dirt.

Davenport has competed on the Bristol dirt track the last two seasons, earning two top-five finishes in the XR Super Series Bristol Dirt Nationals. In the World of Outlaws dirt late model race there last season, Davenport beat Kyle Larson.

Davenport, nicknamed “Superman,” is most known for his numerous accomplishments in the dirt world. The Georgia native won 24 times last season in dirt late models and earned the XR Super Series championship.

Things are about to get DIRTy. 👀 We’re thrilled to have Jonathan Davenport behind the wheel of the No. 13 @NutrienAgRetail Chevy for the Bristol Dirt race!

#LeadingTheField | #TrophyHunting | @TheFast49 pic.twitter.com/uj8yXTsUhQ — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) March 9, 2023

“This is literally a dream come true for me. I’ll get to race against the best race car drivers in the world and will get to do it at one of my favorite tracks,” Davenport said. “I have a lot to learn but have two great teammates in AJ (Allmendinger) and Justin (Haley) to learn from. We started working on this last October during the Roval weekend in Charlotte and to see it come to fruition is absolutely amazing.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of this pairing with Jonathan Davenport and Kaulig Racing to represent Nutrien Ag Solutions,” said David Elser, senior vice president of Retail North America at Nutrien Ag Solutions. “He connects well with the grassroots racing family and our growers. We are excited to see him represent our brand and share this experience with our dirt racing fan base for this special weekend of racing. We look forward to cheering him and the team on all weekend along with our partner AJ Allmendinger.”