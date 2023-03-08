Inside the SCCA, with B-Spec champ Steve Introne

Podcasts

By March 8, 2023 4:59 AM

This week on Inside the SCCA we talk with the second-generation driver Steve Introne. He’s the 2022 B-Spec National Champion, this year’s Kimberly Cup recipient for most improved driver, and a member of one of the first families of the SCCA.

