Larson fastest in Las Vegas Cup practice

Kyle Larson posted the fastest overall lap in NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 184.07mph (29.283s).

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was the only one to hit 184 mph. Larson and the No. 5 team won the spring race at Las Vegas in 2021.

Ryan Blaney was second fastest in practice at 183.974mph, Joey Logano third at 183.943 mph, Chris Buescher fourth at 183.880 mph, William Byron fifth at 183.461 mph, and Bubba Wallace was sixth at 183.256 mph.

The rest of the top 10 were Kevin Harvick in seventh (183.243 mph), Ty Gibbs eighth (183.212 mph), Aric Almirola ninth (183.125 mph), and Ross Chastain 10th (182.803 mph).

Defending race winner Alex Bowman was 16th fastest in practice. Bowman clocked in a lap of 182.149 mph.

There was one incident during the session.

Harrison Burton crashed head-on into Turn 1 when the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford got away from him when it started pushing fluid out of the right side. Burton was not injured and said he lost grip going into the corner.

“I went sideways really quickly,” Burton said. “I looked at my dash because I had water temp flash hot … looked down and then back up to go in the corner, and as soon as I turned in, it was really sideways. I don’t know if that’s what happened or not. I’d like to see it before I say that.

“I want to at least know it wasn’t my fault before I say, ‘Yeah, a tire went down.’ That’s an easy excuse. That sucks so bad. I felt like we had a decent car – fired off OK with a lot of grip. Then all of the sudden, there wasn’t. Pretty upset I guess. I feel fine. It was definitely a hard hit. Anytime you get head-on with that speed, it doesn’t feel great, but I feel fine – just wish I could have that corner back. I don’t know what exactly caused it, but I wish I had a chance to avoid it. I guess that’s part of it.”

Two teams did not practice and will not qualify Saturday.

Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 23XI Racing team found a mechanical issue when starting the car in the garage and will change the engine before the Pennzoil 400.

B.J. McLeod also suffered a mechanical issue with his No. 78 Live Fast Ford.

There are 36 drivers entered at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.