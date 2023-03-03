VIDEO: Firestone’s Guayule IndyCar Tires with Cara Krstolic

VIDEO: Firestone’s Guayule IndyCar Tires with Cara Krstolic

IndyCar

VIDEO: Firestone’s Guayule IndyCar Tires with Cara Krstolic

By March 3, 2023 11:01 AM

By |

Cara Krstolic, Firestone’s director of race tire development and production, takes RACER inside the company’s new alternate NTT IndyCar Series tire that makes use of a new and sustainable source of rubber in its green-banded sidewalls.

, , IndyCar, Videos

MX-5 Cup | Round 3 – St. Pete | Livestream

F1 TV PRO | 7-Day Free Trial

F1 TV PRO

Take F1 TV Pro for a test drive with a 7-day free trial. Click to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix from every angle live and on demand. *T&Cs apply.F1 TV PRO

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home