Ferrari and Shelby to be honored at 41st Pittsburgh Vintage GP

Ferrari owners from around the country are planning to converge on Pittsburgh come mid-July for the 41st annual Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, where the Prancing Horse will be the featured marque. According to Bernie Martin, managing director of the Italian Cortile, “The PVGP will pay homage to NART, the North American Racing Team. Ferraris will be featured at the Cortile della Corsa at Schenley Park on July 22-23 and during all 10 days of the PVGP.

In addition, The Shelby American Automobile Club (SAAC) and Team Shelby are combining forces to stage their 48th national convention during the PVGP Historics at Pitt Race, July 13-15. Enthusiasts will participate on track Thursday and Friday building toward Saturday with a massive car show and a Shelby Race featuring Shelby Cobras, Mustang GT350s and GT40s.

