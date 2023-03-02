F1 TV Pro takes Formula 1 race weekends to the next level

The 2023 Formula 1 season is here, and with F1 TV Pro you won’t miss a moment.

Last week’s testing provided a glimpse of what the F1 grid order could be, but it’s this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix where the teams truly reveal their hands. Friday’s opening practice sessions will offer more clues, but Saturday’s all-important qualifying will be the time when fans will see if their favorite drivers have a shot at race wins or even the championship.

F1 TV’s team behind the scenes will bring you the inside line on every element of F1’s highly anticipated season opener before and after the lights go out and the 2023 grid charges into Turn 1 at Sakhir this Sunday, and at every one of the 23 grands prix this year.

Every practice, qualifying session and race is covered, and with six Saturday Sprint races for 2023, too, it’s set to be an action-packed season. And with F1 TV Pro, you can customize your own viewing experience and creat your own pitwall, using screens big and small.

Take F1 TV Pro for a test drive with a 7-day free trial* that covers this weekend’s season opener. CLICK HERE to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix from every angle live and on demand. Here’s how:

Kick-starting your GP weekend with F1 TV Pro

The deep dive started on Thursday with a new look Weekend Warm Up, where news and insider gossip from the paddock is brought to you by the F1 TV presenting team of Will Buxton, Laura Winter, Laurence Barretto and Rosanna Tennant.

From defending champion Max Verstappen and established stars such as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, to new faces in the form of Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries and American rookie Logan Sargeant, the F1 TV team brings you all the latest news and happenings.

Friday: What’s new and analyzing performance

Friday coverage is focused on Free Practice 1 and 2. Alex Jacques leads the commentary team with IndyCar racer James Hinchcliffe and, for select races, F1 race winner David Coulthard. F1 TV Pro guides you through the key stories with driver analysis from Jolyon Palmer and engineering insights from Sam Collins, including Tech Talk.

Saturday: Setting the grid with all the info you’ll ever need

Saturday is all about qualifying, and in Bahrain this will be the first real indicator of comparative performance. Could Ferrari power have the edge on Red Bull Racing on Saturdays? F1 TV’s live timing and on-board cameras from all 20 drivers means fans can arrange their own screen setups, maybe putting the timing screen and driver tracker on their phone and the director’s cut on the big screen. Plus, live and unedited radio means you’ll know who’s got problems and who’s losing their temper at the same time their engineer does. All the bases are covered.

Sunday: It’s race day from every angle

Sunday’s race coverage starts with F1 TV’s exclusive pre-race show, where you get all the latest interviews and the grid walk before the grand prix. Each race has its own character and challenges, and you’ll be able to watch it from an unprecedented number of vantage points. And after the checkered flag flies, stay around for the post-race show with reactions from all the main players, the behind-the-scenes experts and maybe even a sprinkling of celebrities.

F1 TV Pro goes where you go, streaming across web, apps, Apple Airplay and Chromecast, Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. It’s live, ad-free and on demand, with commentary available in multiple languages, whenever you’re ready to take to the track.

Prepare to elevate your viewing experience and get the most from the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Sign up for F1 TV’s 7-day free trial now and make it a season to remember.

*Available on web and app. Excludes previous free trial customers. T&Cs apply.

