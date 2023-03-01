Brady touts ‘incredibly exciting opportunity’ of JOTA WEC sponsorship

NFL football legend Tom Brady is to putting his name to a wholly different sporting challenge with today’s announcement that the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s BRADY brand of technical apparel will be Official Apparel Partner for the FIA WEC Hypercar campaign by Hertz Team JOTA.

The three-time Le Mans class-winning team will field a single Porsche 963 for the 2023 season, which includes the centenary running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I have been a big fan of motor racing for a long time,” said Tom Brady. “For BRADY to now be a part of Hertz Team JOTA as the future of motorsport apparel and design is an incredibly exciting opportunity. “

BRADY completes a trio of significant backers for the team as he promotes his new line of clothing and apparel, joining team title sponsors Hertz, and Singer Group on the stunningly liveried 963.

The No. 38 Porsche joins a full season entry of 13 Hypercars with 16 set to contest the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

Hertz Team JOTA is set to start the season at the WEC season opener, the Sebring 1000 Miles later this month, by fielding an LMP2 class ORECA. with delivery of their Porsche due the following month.