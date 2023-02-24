Get the ultimate 2023 Formula 1 experience with F1 TV Pro

With pre-season testing already underway and the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season just days away, the anticipation and excitement is building. The cars have been revealed, the scores are back to zero, and it’s time to go racing.

Are we set for a three-way title fight between Red Bull Racing, Ferrari and Mercedes and their star drivers Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton? And with F1’s midfield pack looking more competitive than ever, can we expect some surprises from the likes of Alpine and McLaren? Over 23 races, including new-for-2023 Las Vegas, we’ll get our answers.

So, strap in for another epic F1 season, and enjoy the ultimate experience with F1 TV Pro.

F1 TV Pro provides the most detailed coverage from every race weekend, whether used as your principal streaming platform or as a second screen for data and on-boards. An F1 TV Pro subscription puts you in the driving seat to maximize your enjoyment and knowledge of the sport

F1 TV Pro will bring you ad-free, wall-to-wall live coverage beginning with pre-season testing through Saturday, Feb. 25, followed by the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, March 3-5.

F1 TV’s complete coverage means you’ll never miss a moment

F1 TV Pro gives you complete live coverage. You can watch every session – that’s every practice, Sprint race, qualifying and, of course, all 23 grands prix – including onboard cameras from every car and full live timing, as well as exclusive F1 TV shows. You’ll never a miss a moment of the F1 weekend.

Every session is also available on-demand and on-the-go, as-live timing and onboards included, so you can catch up on your mobile devices whenever you want and wherever you are.

The 2023 F1 grid is a huge reshuffle, with six new driver pairings and three rookies in the field. Is McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri “Verstappen 2.0”? Can he and Lando Norris edge Alpine? And how will the first American F1 driver since 2015, Logan Sargeant, fare as he joins Williams for his rookie campaign? Not only can you choose who you ride on board with, but unedited team radio means you’re in on the strategy calls, and even listening in if tempers start to fray in the heat of battle…

F1 TV’s exclusive shows and insights bring you the full story

F1 TV Pro’s team of presenters cover every base, bringing you interviews, scoops and insider info. Reporters Will Buxton, Laura Winter, Lawrence Barretto and Rosanna Tennant will guide you through each weekend, with expert driver analysis from Jolyon Palmer and technical insights from Sam Collins taking you to places other pass holders can’t reach. Start with Thursday’s scene-setting Weekend Warm Up, then enjoy a full weekend of programming to add another layer to your in-depth experience.

Big screen, small screen, multiple screens

F1 TV Pro goes where you go, streaming across screens big and small via web, Apple Airplay and Chromecast, and via apps on Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV and Roku.

Go widescreen for a full cinematic experience, or choose a multiple screen setup. Many fans create their own pit wall using the F1 TV live timing, which features data the teams have at their fingertips, including driver leaderboards, trackers and real-time telemetry. You’ll see who’s gone purple in the middle sector at the same time as they do, and with multiple devices you won’t miss a thing.

You’ll also enjoy full access to on-board cameras from all 20 cars, putting you alongside your favorite drivers for every lap and every battle. It puts you in control of your own seamless customized viewpoint. It’s the closest it’s possible to get without having to wear fireproof clothing.

Enjoy the ultimate Formula 1 experience by going all live and on-demand with F1 TV Pro.

