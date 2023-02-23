Updated IndyCar app set for St. Petersburg rollout

The NTT IndyCar Series is expected to roll out a major revision to its longstanding app next week as the opening race of the season arrives.

Although the details are sparse, RACER has learned the revised app — done in partnership with series sponsor NTT Data — will have new features, an updated live race experience, and a new look and feel as part of a greater emphasis placed on interactive design to offer ahead of the March 3-5 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

At present, the IndyCar app offers a number of exclusives, including live points-as-they-run during the races, live audio, and live in-car cameras.

