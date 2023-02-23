Next Race Industry Now webinar: Penske Shocks

Join us for Episode No.327 of EPARTRADE’s Race Industry Now tech and business webinar: ‘Penske Shocks and S3 – The difference explained’ by Penske Shocks. Wednesday, March 1 at 9:00 AM PST: Click here to register

This webinar will cover Sports Car (new LMDh and GT3) design and support processes; F1 business and trends; Dirt Late Model and Modified Trends (pull down rig, data acquisition, new shock tech) and Drag Motorcycle trends (new shock technology, different support series). With Aaron Lambert, General Manager; Jim Arentz, Technical Director; John Quinn, NC Shop Manager and Dustin Zerr, Motorcycle Support Technician. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

No charge to attend.

