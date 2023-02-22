Racing on TV, February 23-26

February 22, 2023 10:39 AM

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, February 23

Bahrain testing
session 1		 2:00-6:15am

Bahrain testing
session 2		 7:15-
11:30am

Friday, February 24

Bahrain testing
session 3		 2:00-6:15am

Bahrain testing
session 4		 7:15-
11:30am

Saturday, February 25

Bahrain testing
session 5		 2:00-6:15am

Bahrain testing
session 6		 7:15-
11:30am

Cape Town 8:30-10:00am

Bahrain testing
review show		 11:40am-
12:10pm

Fontana
qualifying		 12:00-1:30pm

Fontana
qualifying		 2:00-4:00pm

Fontana 4:00-5:00pm
pre-race
5:00-7:30pm
race

Arlington 8:00pm

Sunday, February 26

Fontana 2:30-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

