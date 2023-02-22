Inside the SCCA: Buttonwillow Super Tour preview

On episode 89 of Inside the SCCA we preview this weekend’s SCCA Super Tour at Buttonwillow Raceway Park. My guest — Scotty B. White is a regular front runner at Super Tour events — and one of the hot shoes at Buttonwillow.
Indy NXT 1hr ago
Indy NXT adds Brickyard weekend round
The Indy NXT by Firestone has modified its schedule to include a stop at the Brickyard weekend featuring the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR (…)
TV 2hr ago
TV ratings: Daytona
The new NASCAR season launched last weekend with the first points-paying races for its top three touring series. Sunday’s (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
IndyCar, Advance Auto Parts sign new partnership
The NTT IndyCar Series, Indianapolis Motors Speedway, and Advance Auto Parts have signed a new multiyear agreement for the company to become (…)
TV 3hr ago
Racing on TV, February 23-26
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Thursday, February 23 Friday, February 24 Saturday, February 25 Sunday, February 26 (…)
NHRA 5hr ago
Stewart eager for new challenge in Top Alcohol NHRA dragster
Tony Stewart is bursting with new enthusiasm as he prepares to take on the Top Alcohol tour of the NHRA. Not only does Stewart get to be a (…)
Insights & Analysis 8hr ago
The RACER Mailbag, February 22
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
Remains of Grosjean’s fireball crash F1 car to go on display
Romain Grosjean’s Haas that split in two and caught fire during the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix is to go on display as part of the F1 (…)
IndyCar 20hr ago
Bus Bros start 100 day countdown to Detroit GP
Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin celebrated ‘Fat Tuesday’ in Detroit, which marks 100 days out from the reimagined (…)
USF Pro 2000 22hr ago
USF2000 champ d'Orlando stepping up to USF Pro 2000 with Turn 3
Michael d’Orlando will pursue his next title with Turn 3 Motorsports in Andersen Promotions’ USF Pro 2000 series presented by Cooper (…)
Formula 1 23hr ago
New wet tire; winter shutdown among F1 rule tweaks for 2023
The Formula 1 Commission has approved a number of regulatory changes including a new wet weather tire this season, the introduction of a (…)
