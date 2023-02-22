Inside the SCCA: Buttonwillow Super Tour preview

February 22, 2023

On episode 89 of Inside the SCCA we preview this weekend’s SCCA Super Tour at Buttonwillow Raceway Park. My guest — Scotty B. White is a regular front runner at Super Tour events — and one of the hot shoes at Buttonwillow.

