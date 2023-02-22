Indy NXT adds Brickyard weekend round

The Indy NXT by Firestone has modified its schedule to include a stop at the Brickyard weekend featuring the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Cup Series on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, on August 11. The change comes from deleting the first race of the May 12-13 doubleheader during the Grand Prix of Indianapolis event; Indy NXT has shifted the May 12 round to the August weekend, leaving the May 13 round as the only race of the Indy GP for the series formerly known as Indy Lights.

“To feature Indy NXT by Firestone during this elite NASCAR-IndyCar weekend is a tremendous opportunity,” said Indy NXT by Firestone director Levi Jones. “This season, 19 Indy NXT entries will compete for the 2023 championship – the most since 2009. It is a growing series matching the growing IndyCar paddock and a phenomenal moment to showcase the next generation of stars on a huge stage.”

Updated 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone Schedule

Date Venues Broadcast Time Broadcast
Sunday, March 5 Streets of St. Petersburg 9:50 a.m. ET Peacock
Sunday, April 30 Barber Motorsports Park 12:50 p.m. ET Peacock
Saturday, May 13 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 1 p.m. ET Peacock
Saturday, June 3 Streets of Detroit Race 1 12:35 p.m. ET Peacock
Sunday, June 4 Streets of Detroit Race 2 12:35 p.m. ET Peacock
Sunday, June 18 Road America 11 a.m. ET Peacock
Sunday, July 2 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 11:30 a.m. ET Peacock
Saturday, July 22 Iowa Speedway 11 a.m. ET Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 6 Streets of Nashville 10:05 a.m. ET Peacock
Friday, Aug. 11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 4:50 p.m. ET Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 27 World Wide Technology Raceway 3:55 p.m. ET Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 3 Portland International Raceway 1:10 p.m. ET Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 9 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1 3:25 p.m. ET Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 10 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2 12:50 p.m. ET Peacock

