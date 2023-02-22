Indy NXT adds Brickyard weekend round

The Indy NXT by Firestone has modified its schedule to include a stop at the Brickyard weekend featuring the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Cup Series on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, on August 11. The change comes from deleting the first race of the May 12-13 doubleheader during the Grand Prix of Indianapolis event; Indy NXT has shifted the May 12 round to the August weekend, leaving the May 13 round as the only race of the Indy GP for the series formerly known as Indy Lights.

“To feature Indy NXT by Firestone during this elite NASCAR-IndyCar weekend is a tremendous opportunity,” said Indy NXT by Firestone director Levi Jones. “This season, 19 Indy NXT entries will compete for the 2023 championship – the most since 2009. It is a growing series matching the growing IndyCar paddock and a phenomenal moment to showcase the next generation of stars on a huge stage.”