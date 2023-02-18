Vintage race posters join Mecum On Time online auction offerings

Collections featuring Formula 1 Grand Prix, endurance and road racing posters and additional memorabilia are slated to accept bids over the next several weeks and beyond through Mecum On Time, Mecum Auctions’ online-only auction platform. Bidder registrations for Mecum On Time are complimentary, and the more than 400 items available from these collections will be sold without reserve.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix collection includes a vast array of 72 race posters from F1 events held all over the world. From races at Monaco in the early 1930s to Formula 1 from the 1950s up through 1992, this broad selection includes both framed and unframed vintage collectible posters. F1 races in Germany, Portugal, France, Italy, Belgium and more are represented in the collection; however, the Monaco and United States events dominate the assemblage with several desirable posters available from each. Bidding on this collection closes on Tuesday, March 7.

See additional details and more examples from the auction at VintageMotorsport.com.