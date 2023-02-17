NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 entry revealed

NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear took another step toward the 24 Hours of Le Mans by unveiling their official Garage 56 entry Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 largely resembles its NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen counterpart with a composite symmetric body. The main difference is the specs that make Garage 56 fit to compete in France, such as headlights, taillights and a larger fuel cell. The Garage 56 car is also lighter than the Next Gen car, weighing in at 2,960 lbs (1,342 kg) compared to the heavy stock car at 3,485 lbs.

The Garage 56 car is the same height (50.4 inches) and width (78.6 in.) as the Next Gen car, although it is slightly larger. Next Gen has a length of 193.4 in., and Garage 56 is 195.4 in. And both vehicles will run the same engine –the Chevrolet R07 cast iron small block V8.

“From the beginning of this project, it was important to us that the car we bring to Le Mans is a true NASCAR stock car,” said NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France. “While there have been some adjustments to allow the car to compete in a 24-hour endurance race, fans in Le Mans will be treated to the full NASCAR experience.”

About to pull up to Le Mans in style. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/95a0KfhYno — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) February 17, 2023

The entry still has not received official approval by the I’Automobile Club de l’Ouest but the parties involved anticipate that happening in the near future.

Mike Rockenfeller, Jimmie Johnson, and Jenson Button will drive the Garage 56 car in the the 100th 24 Hours of Le Mans, set to be held June 10-11.

The Garage 56 car will be back on track Monday and Tuesday for a 24-hour test at Sebring International Raceway.

