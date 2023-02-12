1968 Targa Florio-winning Porsche 907 K headed to Broad Arrow's Amelia auction

Broad Arrow Auctions recently announced the addition of a 1968 Porsche 907 K to its inaugural Amelia Auction on March 4 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

Chassis No. 907 205 raced as a factory entry by Porsche System Engineering at the 1968 Sebring 12 Hours and the was the outright winner of the 1968 Targa Florio in the hands of Vic Elford and Umberto Maglioli.

Elford qualified on pole in ’68, putting the team in prime position to capitalize on the speed of the Porsche. After several initial setbacks and assistance from locals, Maglioli would return the car to fourth position before Elford would set three successive lap records.

With a half-lap to go, 907 025 passed Alfa’s leading Tipo 33/2 and extended that lead to over three minutes at the finish, lopping nearly 10 minutes off the previous overall best race time.

The 907 eventually landed in the Porsche collection of Dr. Julio Palmaz, who, in 2000, entrusted the car to Patrick Scalli of Porsche Prototype Racing Cars for a restoration back to its original Targa Florio configuration. Simultaneously, the original numbered engine was placed in the hands of Gustav Nitsche, who rebuilt the Type 771/1 magnesium case 2.2-liter air-cooled 270-hp flat-eight engine to original specifications, as it appears today.

See the full story and more photos of the car at VintageMotorsport.com.