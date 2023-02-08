Three USA races for Masters Historic Racing in 2023

Masters Historic Racing recently finalized a three-race 2023 USA calendar which will kick off June 23-25 at the Laps for Laguna weekend, to benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation.

The lineup for the three-day race weekend will feature:

• Masters Racing Legends for 1966-1985 F1 cars

• Masters Formula Atlantic Plus

• Masters Endurance Legends

That same lineup is scheduled for the second event of the calendar — a return to Road America for the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman, July 13-16.

Last on the docket is a stop at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas supporting the United States Grand Prix. The event lineup will include Masters Racing Legends for 1966-85 F1 cars and Masters Formula Atlantic Plus.