Three USA races for Masters Historic Racing in 2023

Masters Historic Racing recently finalized a three-race 2023 USA calendar which will kick off June 23-25 at the Laps for Laguna weekend, to benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation.
The lineup for the three-day race weekend will feature:
• Masters Racing Legends for 1966-1985 F1 cars
• Masters Formula Atlantic Plus
• Masters Endurance Legends
That same lineup is scheduled for the second event of the calendar — a return to Road America for the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman, July 13-16.
Last on the docket is a stop at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas supporting the United States Grand Prix. The event lineup will include Masters Racing Legends for 1966-85 F1 cars and Masters Formula Atlantic Plus.
