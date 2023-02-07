Johnson adds Chicago street race to 2023 Cup schedule

Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule is still taking shape, but the Chicago street course will be included.

In addition to attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week, the seven-time series champion will join the circuit for the inaugural event in Chicago. NASCAR visits the Windy City in early July.

“As soon as they announced NASCAR would host a street course, I immediately was interested in running it,” said Johnson. “From my last two years in IndyCarm the experience of a street course is like no other – it’s such a good vibe. There is just something about driving a racecar through the city street that many of these drivers have never experienced.

“The Next Gen car is going to be on a really great show for the fans due to its driving style and these races get to get pretty wild, so it’s going to be something NASCAR fans have really never seen. Carvana is on board with me in the No. 84 Chevy – there is so much to look forward to. I really can’t wait.”

Johnson will run a limited schedule in the No. 84 Chevrolet with Legacy Motor Club. The Chicago street course will be 12 turns, going past some iconic city views such as Grant Park and Buckingham Fountain.

“As a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson is one of the true icons of motor sports,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race president. “With the addition of one of the most recognizable racers in NASCAR’s 75-year history, the Chicago Street Race’s two-day racing and entertainment festival just got bigger.”

After two seasons competing in the NTT IndyCar Series, Johnson returns to stock cars, where he built his legacy with 83 wins and seven championships. But now, the NASCAR garage welcomes Johnson both as a driver and as a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club alongside Maury Gallagher and fellow seven-time champion Richard Petty.