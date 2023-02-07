FR Americas 2023 champion eligible for Super Formula Scholarship

Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) has confirmed its championship prize for the 2023 champion, and is once again offering the winner an opportunity to advance their racing career. Working with Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the 2023 FR Americas Champion will receive a scholarship to compete in Super Formula, along with a host of other prizes.

“Nothing makes the staff at FR Americas prouder than watching our champions go on to do great things in their careers, and we’re pleased to once again put together a prize that assists them in taking the next step,” said Scott Goodyear, race director for FR Americas. “Awarding our champion with not only the on-track opportunity, but also the equipment they need to be competitive, and the FIA Super License points to help them achieve their motorsport goals, proves that FR Americas can be a pivotal step in any driver’s career — and especially to those hoping to advance on the road to F1.”

The FR Americas champion will be granted a 2024 Super Formula Scholarship from HPD and HRC. With a value of up to $600,000, the scholarship covers a substantial portion of the cost to run a full season, and includes an engine supply to run with a Honda-powered team selected by HRC. Additionally, the championship-winning driver will receive FIA Super License points, a carbon Bell helmet, a custom OMP Racing Suit, a Haas F1 Team guest experience at a U.S. F1 event, and an invitation to the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony at the conclusion of the season.

The internationally-respected Super Formula series is the top level of open-wheel racing in Japan, featuring high-downforce Dallara chassis powered by engines producing in excess of 550 horsepower. Successful graduates of Super Formula include Honda-powered Formula 1 race winner Pierre Gasly and the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou.

This year’s Super Formula grid will include 2022 FR Americas champion Raoul Hyman.

“When the scholarship was announced, I knew that [FR Americas] was something that I needed to seriously consider and try to be a part of,” said Hyman. “I knew that if I was able to go back racing after a two-and-a-half-year layoff during COVID, there had to be something [to help me advance] if I was able to win. We don’t have the funding to just pay our way to the top, or into a professional seat in single-seaters; I needed to have something at the end of the season to work toward. I knew if I could win the scholarship, I could extend my career by another year and give myself a shot.”

The 2023 FR Americas season kicks off at NOLA Motorsports Park, March 9-12.