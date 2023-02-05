McDowell, Elliott dominate Clash LCQs ahead of main event

Michael McDowell and Chase Elliott led every lap of their respective last-chance qualifying races to lock in their spots in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Both went caution-free.

Christopher Bell finished second to McDowell in the first race, while Todd Gilliland finished third. The top three finishers in each LCQ earned spots in the main event.

Elliott started from the pole and drove away early in the second LCQ, but rookie Ty Gibbs tracked him down in the race’s second half and spent time pressuring the former Cup Series champion but could not make the pass.

Elliott led Gibbs and AJ Allmendinger across the finish line. They complete the 27-car Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum field.

Both RFK Racing cars failed to advance into the Busch Light Clash for the second straight year. Brad Keselowski finished fifth in the first LCQ race, and teammate Chris Buescher finished seventh.

Other drivers who did not qualify for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum include Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Cindric.

Aric Almirola will lead the field to the green flag in the main event. Almirola, who won the first 25-lap heat race, will be joined on the front row by Martin Truex Jr., who won the second heat race.

Defending race winner Joey Logano will start from the 17th position.

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is 150 laps and will feature a halfway break for a concert by Wiz Khalifa.