Heat lineups for NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum

Justin Haley was the fastest driver in single-car qualifying Saturday at the L.A. Coliseum, but so far, all it’s earned him is the pole for the first heat race for the Busch Light Clash.

NASCAR will run four heat races Sunday afternoon and two last-chance qualifying races to determine the starting lineup for the second edition of the Busch Light Clash. Only 27 drivers will make the field of the 36 drivers who have traveled to the L.A. Coliseum.

Haley, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and William Byron start on the pole in their respective heat races. Busch was second fastest in qualifying, while Bell was third and Byron fourth.

The first heat race is at 5 p.m. ET directly followed by the other three races. The lineups for each heat race are as follows:

Heat race 1

1. Justin Haley

2. Aric Almirola

3. Alex Bowman

4. Harrison Burton

5. Joey Logano

6. Noah Gragson

7. Michael McDowell

8. Chris Buescher

9. Ty Dillon

Heat race 2

1. Kyle Busch

2. Austin Dillon

3. Kyle Larson

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Austin Cindric

8. Chase Elliott

9. BJ McLeod

Heat race 3

1. Christopher Bell

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Daniel Suarez

4. Chase Briscoe

5. Tyler Reddick

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Todd Gilliland

8. JJ Yeley

9. Ryan Blaney

Heat race 4

1. William Byron

2. AJ Allmendinger

3. Ross Chastain

4. Bubba Wallace

5. Erik Jones

6. Ryan Preece

7. Corey LaJoie

8. Cody Ware

9. Ty Gibbs

The top five finishers in each heat race automatically advance into the Busch Light Clash, while all others go into the two last-chance qualifying races. The top three drivers from each last-chance qualifying race will earn spots in the Busch Light Clash.

The 27th and final spot in the Busch Light Clash will go to the driver who finished the highest in the 2022 championship standings that did not transfer from a heat race or last-chance qualifying race.