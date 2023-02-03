Ford announces F1 return in 2026, set to partner with Red Bull

Ford will return to Formula 1 in 2026 after more than 20 years away from the sport, and is set to partner with Red Bull.

Ahead of Red Bull’s 2023 season launch in New York City on Friday morning, Ford has announced it will be resuming its involvement when new power unit regulations are introduced, having left F1 in 2004. At the time it sold its works team Jaguar to Red Bull, and is expected to partner with that same team when it returns.

“This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company,” executive chair Bill Ford said. “Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages.”

RACER understands Ford will be focusing on battery and hybrid technology, citing the FIA and F1’s recent finalization of the 2026 power unit regulations to included increased electrical power and sustainable fuels as key to the return.

“The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1,” F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said. “They are a global brand with an incredible heritage in the racing and automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world.

“Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in the F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for their decision to enter F1. We believe that our sport provides the opportunity and reach unlike any other and we cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing round F1’s iconic circuits from 2026.”

Ford remains the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1’s history with 176 victories, including a dominant period with the DFV in the late 1960s and 70s.

“There are few manufacturers who have such a celebrated motorsport history as Ford, so to see them coming back to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship is excellent news,” FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added. “It further underlines the success of the 2026 power unit regulations that have at their heart a commitment to both sustainability and spectacle, and of course having more interest from the United States is important of the continued growth of the world’s top motorsport category.”