VIDEO: Ride onboard at Thermal Club with Juncos Hollinger Racing's IndyCars

By February 2, 2023 11:42 PM

By |

Take a ride with the Juncos Hollinger Racing duo of Callum Ilott and his rookie teammate Agustin Canapino at the Thermal Club where the NTT IndyCar Series is holding its pre-season Spring Training test.

