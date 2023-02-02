VIDEO: IndyCar Spring Training Thursday Session 2 report

RACER’s Marshall Pruett and Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud discuss the opening day of Spring Training at the Thermal Club where the IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner placed ninth in the afternoon session among the 27 cars in the field.
