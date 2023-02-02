VIDEO: IndyCar Spring Training Thursday Session 2 report

VIDEO: IndyCar Spring Training Thursday Session 2 report

Videos

VIDEO: IndyCar Spring Training Thursday Session 2 report

By February 2, 2023 11:37 PM

By |

RACER’s Marshall Pruett and Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud discuss the opening day of Spring Training at the Thermal Club where the IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner placed ninth in the afternoon session among the 27 cars in the field.

IndyCar, Videos

MX-5 Cup | Round 2 – Daytona | Livestream

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home