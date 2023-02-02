Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction tops $190 million in sales

Barrett-Jackson kicked off its 2023 auction calendar with the flagship Scottsdale Auction, held January 21-29 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The event featured a diverse docket of 1,907 No Reserve collectible vehicles which brought in a total $184.2 million in auction sales surpassing 200 world auction records.

Leading the charge? A 1989 Ferrari F40 (pictured above) that sold for $2.75 million.

Over 1,100 pieces of automobilia were also auctioned for more than $6.41 million, bringing total auction sales to just over $190.6 million.

Paying homage to its charitable roots, Barrett-Jackson also sold five vehicles for charity, with 100 percent of the hammer price from each vehicle benefiting its respective nonprofit initiative. Led by the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Edition SUV VIN 001 First Retail Production that sold for $500,000, the five vehicles raised $1.89 million for charity.

To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise more than $151 million for charity, surpassing the $150 million milestone on Friday in Scottsdale.

