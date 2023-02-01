VIDEO: Take a guided tour of Thermal Club's IndyCar layout with Stefan Wilson

By February 1, 2023 6:35 PM

NTT IndyCar Series driver Stefan Wilson takes RACER for narrated laps around the Thermal Club IndyCar circuit layout – site of IndyCar’s 2023 Spring Training event – in a Cusick Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3.

