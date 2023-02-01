VIDEO: Take a guided tour of Thermal Club's IndyCar layout with Stefan Wilson

NTT IndyCar Series driver Stefan Wilson takes RACER for narrated laps around the Thermal Club IndyCar circuit layout – site of IndyCar’s 2023 Spring Training event – in a Cusick Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3.
Insights & Analysis 5hr ago
Job 1 done: How Acura and HPD started the new GTP era on top
“You would have put quite a lot of money on it just being staggered — someone is on the lead lap, someone is 10 laps down — and it came (…)
Le Mans/WEC 7hr ago
Garage 56 testing kicks into gear at Daytona
Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson put a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 through its paces for the first time at Daytona (…)
TV 9hr ago
Racing on TV, February 4-5
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Saturday, February 4 Sunday, February 5 Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
McLaren can call on Schumacher as F1 reserve option
McLaren can utilize Mick Schumacher as one of its reserve drivers as part of its technical partnership with Mercedes, the team has (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 9hr ago
Four races, three circuits for 2023 F5000 Revival race series
Seb Coppola, president of the Formula 5000 Drivers Association. has announced a four-race U.S. schedule for the group’s revival series for (…)
Formula 1 11hr ago
Possibilities ‘wide open’ for F1 teams to make technical gains, says Aston deputy TD
The ability for teams to make big improvements with their 2023 cars is “wide open” across the grid, according to Aston Martin Racing’s (…)
Insights & Analysis 13hr ago
PRUETT: Take a bow, IMSA
Take a bow, IMSA chairman Jim France, CEO Ed Bennett, president John Doonan, competition boss Simon Hodgson, technical gurus Matt Kurdock (…)
Insights & Analysis 17hr ago
The RACER Mailbag, February 1
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of (…)
Radical Cup 18hr ago
Radical Motorsport introduces the SR10 XX
Radical Motorsport, the UK’s largest race car manufacturer, has confirmed it has upgraded its popular SR10 to SR10 XXR format. The (…)Presented by: Radical Motorsport
Comments