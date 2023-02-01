Racing on TV, February 4-5

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Saturday, February 4
|Daytona
|9:00-11:00am (D)
|
|Calgary
|3:00pm
|
|Busch Clash
practice
|6:00-8:00pm
|
|Busch Clash
qualifying
|8:30-9:30pm
|
|Houston
|8:00pm
|
Sunday, February 5
|Calgary
|1:00pm (D)
|
|Calgary
|3:00pm
|
|Busch Clash
qualifying
races
|5:00-7:00pm
|
|Busch Clash
|8:00-10:00pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
Comments