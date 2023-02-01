Racing on TV, February 4-5

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Saturday, February 4

Daytona 9:00-11:00am (D)

Calgary 3:00pm

Busch Clash
practice		 6:00-8:00pm

Busch Clash
qualifying		 8:30-9:30pm

Houston 8:00pm

Sunday, February 5

Calgary 1:00pm (D)

Calgary 3:00pm

Busch Clash
qualifying
races		 5:00-7:00pm

Busch Clash 8:00-10:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MX-5 Cup | Round 2 – Daytona | Livestream

