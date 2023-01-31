IndyCar unveils new medical trailer

The NTT IndyCar Series spent the off-season working with vendors to finish the outfitting of a new and more expansive medical trailer that will make its operational debut later this week at its Spring Training session held at the Thermal Club.

In working with its medical staff and the local IU Health group on the specifications for the new tractor-trailer, the ‘IndyCar Medical Unit’ provides the series with its first self-contained mobile solution. Prior to the new unit, a combination of mobile IndyCar medical resources and the resources offered at each race track combined to provide shared care solutions.

“IndyCar medical has always been the industry standard of care and service in motorsports,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye. “The investment into the IndyCar Medical Unit is an important step in continuing that expectation and assuring that all personnel will receive excellent care.”

IndyCar medical director Dr. Julia Vaizer added, “The IndyCar Medical Unit is a product of continued collaboration of IndyCar and IU Health and is an important addition to our continued effort to enhance care for competitors, others who work in the sport and their families. The unit will be available to drivers, allowing us to evaluate them in the most efficient yet effective manner to develop next steps. We also will provide that level of care for all members of the paddock.”

Within the unit, IndyCar says it has, “four functional areas, one with two hospital beds. Equipment needed to care for patients with urgent or emergent needs, including a portable X-ray machine, a resuscitation cart and assorted orthopedic care supplies. Workspace for the doctors and nurses who travel with the sport. Meeting areas for patient consultation and emergency updates. Video feeds to enable the staff to monitor the on-track action.”