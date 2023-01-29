VIDEO: Michael Shank on Rolex 24 victory, plus class rundown

Rolex 24 At Daytona overall race winner Michael Shank joins Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin to tell RACER about Acura’s big first victory in the new hybrid GTP glass before we break down the rest of the classes in an instant classic for IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
MSR Acura dominates Rolex 24 at Daytona for second year running
After a frenetic series of full-course cautions and hard-fought restarts, the final run to the Rolex 24 at Daytona checker for Tom (…)
Winward’s dream run in GTD ends
On a restart with 35m left in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Philip Ellis, trying to charge and make a move for the lead, had contact with the (…)
Rolex 24, Hour 23: Cautions set up final-hour drama
A series of full-course cautions set up high drama for the finish of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The first, for the No. 64 TGM/TF Sport Aston (…)
Rolex 24, Hour 22: Porsche out of GTP contention
Nick Tandy found his hard work to get the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 back within a lap of the Rolex 24 At Daytona leaders (…)
Ekstrom edges Schumacher for Race of Champions crown
Double DTM and FIA World Rallycross champion Mattias Ekstrom delighted his home fans at Sweden’s Pite Havsbad on Sunday by winning the Race (…)
Rolex 24, Hour 21: FCY helps MSR Acura back to the lead
The first yellow in nearly six hours in the Rolex 24 At Daytona — for Anders Fjordbach crashing the No. 20 High Class Racing LMP2 in the Le (…)
Rolex 24, Hour 20: Creech LMP3 knocked out of healthy lead
Sean Creech Motorsports is the latest team to experience the heartbreak the Rolex 24 At Daytona can deliver, the No. 33 Ligier (…)
Rolex 24, Hour 19: CGR Cadillac No. 01 extends lead
It’s Cadillac vs. Acura, Ganassi vs. Meyer Shank as the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona hits five hours to go after an hour with little drama. (…)
Rolex 24, Hour 18: Korthoff Mercedes falls from GTD lead
The sun has broken through over the Rolex 24 At Daytona and while some teams established themselves for the final six hours, others faltered, (…)
Rolex 24, Hour 17: MSR Acura closing in
Sebastien Bourdais gave way to teammate Renger van der Zande as darkness prepares to give way to daytime in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. (…)
