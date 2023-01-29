VIDEO: Michael Shank on Rolex 24 victory, plus class rundown

VIDEO: Michael Shank on Rolex 24 victory, plus class rundown

Rolex 24 At Daytona overall race winner Michael Shank joins Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin to tell RACER about Acura’s big first victory in the new hybrid GTP glass before we break down the rest of the classes in an instant classic for IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

