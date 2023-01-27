GTP 101: Maximum Stint Energy and Virtual Fuel Tank

The most confusing aspects of the new hybrid IMSA GTP regulations involve the Maximum Stint Energy formula and the concept of the Virtual Fuel Tank, both of which govern how long the cars can run between pit stops and what takes place during a pit stop.

Almost nothing that you’re accustomed to with IMSA pit stops is the same when it comes to GTP, MSE, and VFT, so RACER’s Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin attempt to make sense of it all.