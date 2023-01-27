Andersson to stay with Abt Cupra for 2023 Extreme E season

Abt Cupra will retain Klara Andersson for the upcoming third season of Extreme E after she impressed during two stand-in appearances at the end of last year.

Andersson was drafted in late-on to replace Jutta Kleinschmidt at the Copper X Prix in Chile after the 2001 Dakar Rally winner was injured during practice. There she went on to help Nasser Al-Attiyah to the team’s first podium of the year, before the pair won the season finale in Uruguay, making 22-year-old Andersson the series’ youngest race winner in the process.

“I am super excited to join Abt Cupra XE for the full Extreme E season in 2023,” said Andersson.

“It is an amazing team – I have done two races already for Abt Cupra XE stepping in for Jutta, and those went very well. I am extremely excited to join full-time and race alongside Nasser again. He’s an amazing driver and person overall, and so I am really happy to continue the momentum that we got last year in Chile and Uruguay.”

Andersson will once again race alongside Al-Attiyah, who recently won his fifth Dakar rally. At the tail-end of the 2022 season the Qatari driver made no secret of his aim to keep Andersson in the team for ‘23, and he is now looking forward to mounting a full season title-challenge alongside the World Rallycross star.

“We are ready for the 2023 season and I am really happy that Klara is joining me behind the wheel at Abt Cupra XE,” he said.

“I am very excited and really looking forward to fighting for the championship this year. We have updated the livery – which looks amazing,” he added, referencing the team’s new look that mirrors that of the company’s UrbanRebel concept car and its new Formula E effort, “and we are ready to drive, get out there on track and take some wins for the team.”

Andersson and Al-Attiyah join Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen (Andretti United), Kevin Hasen and Molly Taylor (Veloce Racing), and Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust (McLaren) as confirmed drivers for the 2023 Extreme E campaign which kicks off in Saudi Arabia on March 11-12.