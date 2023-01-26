VIDEO: Rolex 24 at Daytona Thursday recap with Bourdais and Goodwin

VIDEO: Rolex 24 at Daytona Thursday recap with Bourdais and Goodwin

Videos

VIDEO: Rolex 24 at Daytona Thursday recap with Bourdais and Goodwin

By January 26, 2023 7:35 PM

By |

Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin report from the first day of practice for the Rolex 24 At Daytona and the Cadillac Racing driver provides more deep insights on the new GTP class and cars.

IMSA, Videos

MX-5 Cup | Round 1 – Daytona | Livestream

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home