VIDEO: Rolex 24 at Daytona Thursday recap with Bourdais and Goodwin

Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin report from the first day of practice for the Rolex 24 At Daytona and the Cadillac Racing driver provides more deep insights on the new GTP class and cars.
Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup 1hr ago
Gonzalez narrowly wins Mazda MX-5 Cup opener at Daytona
After 45 minutes of frantic, all-green flag running with nearly 30 identically-prepared Mazda MX-5 Cup machines fighting for position on (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Porsche takes charge in Rolex 24 at Daytona night practice
Matt Campbell led the led the sole night practice of the Rolex 24 at Daytona for Porsche, a crucial session for many teams as they try to (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Auer hospitalized with lumbar fractures after Daytona practice crash
Lucas Auer, driver of the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, has been admitted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach after (…)
Insights & Analysis 4hr ago
INSIGHT: Daytona's '24 Hours of the mechanics'
With nine new racecars making up the GTP class, there’s been much speculation that reliability is going to play a major part in the 61st (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Rolex 24 at Daytona Thursday notebook
No BoP adjustments Porsches remained at the bottom end of the time sheets in GTD and GTD PRO after IMSA declined to make (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Vasseur considering changes to Ferrari strategy department
Fred Vasseur admits he is reviewing the strategic set-up at Ferrari in his new role as team principal, but says that mistakes are usually (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Ferrari dismisses 30hp power unit gain rumors
Rumors that Ferrari has found an extra 30 horsepower in power unit developments this winter are “a joke”, according to new team (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
Cadillac on top in second Rolex 24 at Daytona practice session
For the first time across the Roar and Rolex 24 week, Acura wasn’t at the top of the time sheets in a dry session, ceding the spot to the (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
Countdown to the Rolex 24: GTP
Call it a renaissance. Call it a revolution. Call it a new dawn. Call it a golden age of sports car racing. However you want to frame it, (…)
Comments