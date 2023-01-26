IndyCar, NBC confirm 2023 broadcast schedule

NBC Sports and IndyCar today announced the race broadcast start times for the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series. The first seven races of the season will air on NBC and Peacock, starting on the streets of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 5, at noon ET, and concluding with the new Detroit street circuit on Sunday, June 4, at 3 p.m. ET.

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2023 IndyCar coverage schedule include:

The first race of the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 22, at 3 p.m. ET begins a stretch of six of the final seven races airing on NBC and Peacock to conclude the season.

Indianapolis 500 qualifying coverage from IMS airing on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, May 20, at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. ET to determine the starting grid for the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

USA Network will present three races: Road America (Sunday, June 18, at 1 p.m. ET); Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Sunday, July 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET); and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course as part of the fourth edition of the IndyCar-NASCAR Brickyard Weekend (Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. ET);

Season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to crown the 2023 series champion on Sunday, September 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will once again provide comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 season, including exclusive presentation of the race on the streets of Toronto for the second straight year on Sunday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The remaining 16 races will simulstream on Peacock, which will also present nearly exclusive coverage of every qualifying and practice session in 2023. Additional coverage surrounding the Indianapolis 500, Indy NXT by Firestone races, race day warmups and full-event race replays will be available on the platform.