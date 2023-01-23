VIDEO: GTP 101 - sound comparison

VIDEO: GTP 101 - sound comparison

By January 23, 2023 7:04 PM

Take a listen to the four new IMSA GTP models from Acura, BMW, Cadillac, and Porsche in action ahead of this weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona and choose your favorite.

Check back for more videos on GTP technologies and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.

